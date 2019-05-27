Clear

French Open 2019: Serena Williams rallies to avert upset in new outfit

For all her singles titles on the grass at Wimbledon -- seven of them -- Serena Williams can still thrive on clay, despite its challenges.The surface...

Posted: May. 27, 2019 7:23 PM
Updated: May. 27, 2019 7:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

For all her singles titles on the grass at Wimbledon -- seven of them -- Serena Williams can still thrive on clay, despite its challenges.

The surface known as 'terre battue' in French softens power games and has a way of extending battles -- which can create problems, especially at late stages of careers.

On a blustery day in Paris on Monday, Williams looked in danger of losing in the opening round at the tournament for a second time, before defeating 83rd-ranked Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia 2-6 6-1 6-0 for her 800th main-draw professional win.

Such comebacks have been a hallmark of Williams' unprecedented career. But showing rust in just her 10th singles match of 2019 -- against the same opponent who stunned Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon last year -- Williams appeared more vulnerable than usual.

Ultimately she came through it during a stretch of the campaign Williams enjoys.

The French Open buildup tournament of Rome, for example, holds special memories -- husband Alexis Ohanian first met and proposed to her in the Italian capital -- and Williams has long owned an apartment in Paris. She likes competing on clay, too.

But that's not to say things have gone entirely smoothly for Williams at Roland Garros.

Of the American's open era record 23 majors, only three have come at the French Open.

And the only time in three decades Williams ever lost a first-round grand slam match came at the same venue in 2012 against France's Virginie Razzano.

Turned it around

The manner in which Williams dominated the final two sets is promising for the 37-year-old, who is seeking to match Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 grand slams and dually win her first as a mom.

She will certainly hope to complete a second match, something she has failed to do at any tournament since January's Australian Open.

A knee injury and illness ruled her out at Indian Wells, Miami and Rome, where the knee problem scuppered a meeting with older sister Venus.

A year after wearing a catsuit that displeased tournament officials, Williams donned a zebra printed outfit on center court that eventually required a sweat top due to a dip in temperatures.

Williams appeared hot under the collar with some of her 14 unforced errors in the first set but in the last two combined for 20 winners and a mere 10 unforced errors.

The famous Williams serve kicked in too, resulting in just three dropped points behind her first serve in the final two frames.

Assuming Williams adequately recovers physically, it is difficult to envisage either Kurumi Nara or Dalila Jakupovic ousting her in the second round. Greater tests could await in round three, through either Canadian Bianca Andreescu or another North American enjoying a breakout season, American Sofia Kenin.

Kvitova, Wozniacki out

As Williams focused on staying healthy on the court, another tournament contender, Petra Kvitova, pulled out ahead of her tussle with Sorana Cirstea due to a forearm injury.

Then former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki departed in three sets to Diatchenko's countrywoman, Veronika Kudermetova, 0-6 6-3 6-3.

Wozniacki and another former No. 1, Angelique Kerber -- downed Sunday by a Russian, Anastasia Potapova -- faced a race against time to play at Roland Garros due to calf and ankle injuries, respectively, so their departures weren't entirely surprising.

Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic leaving proceedings in the first round would have counted as gigantic shocks but they both progressed, over Germany's Yannick Hanfmann (6-2 6-1 6-3) and Hubert Hurkacz (6-4 6-2 6-2).

On paper the 44th-ranked Hurkacz presented a tough test but the Serb clinically dispatched the fast-rising Pole.

It is still early going at Roland Garros but there was little to suggest from Monday's performances that Djokovic -- bidding to win four straight majors for a second time -- and 11-time champion Nadal won't face off in the final in under two weeks.

Williams wasn't as convincing -- but no one dares count her out.

