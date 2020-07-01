For the 2nd time in his career Chris Windom captured the checkered flag at the Terre Haute Action Track.
Winning the 50th running of the Tony Hulman Classic.
It's Windom's first win at the Action Track since 2011.
Racing returns to the Terre Haute Action Track
For the 2nd time in his career Chris Windom captured the checkered flag at the Terre Haute Action Track.
Winning the 50th running of the Tony Hulman Classic.
It's Windom's first win at the Action Track since 2011.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|90536
|4565
|Lake
|9719
|416
|DuPage
|9032
|470
|Kane
|7703
|268
|Will
|6686
|319
|Winnebago
|3030
|94
|McHenry
|2032
|97
|St. Clair
|1874
|135
|Kankakee
|1272
|65
|Kendall
|956
|20
|Madison
|932
|68
|Rock Island
|925
|29
|Champaign
|860
|12
|Boone
|586
|21
|DeKalb
|550
|18
|Peoria
|487
|28
|Sangamon
|426
|31
|Jackson
|332
|19
|Randolph
|285
|7
|Stephenson
|270
|5
|Ogle
|261
|4
|McLean
|260
|13
|Clinton
|236
|17
|Macon
|232
|22
|LaSalle
|216
|17
|Union
|188
|19
|Whiteside
|186
|15
|Coles
|164
|17
|Grundy
|162
|4
|Iroquois
|157
|5
|Warren
|136
|0
|Knox
|130
|0
|Cass
|129
|2
|Morgan
|128
|3
|Monroe
|127
|13
|Tazewell
|127
|8
|Williamson
|115
|4
|Jefferson
|107
|17
|McDonough
|100
|15
|Lee
|97
|2
|Adams
|87
|1
|Henry
|84
|1
|Pulaski
|74
|0
|Marion
|65
|0
|Vermilion
|65
|2
|Douglas
|52
|0
|Macoupin
|51
|3
|Perry
|51
|1
|Unassigned
|48
|0
|Jasper
|46
|7
|Montgomery
|44
|1
|Christian
|43
|4
|Livingston
|43
|2
|Jo Daviess
|42
|1
|Jersey
|35
|1
|Woodford
|33
|2
|Ford
|31
|1
|Bureau
|29
|2
|Menard
|25
|0
|Fayette
|23
|3
|Alexander
|22
|0
|Mason
|22
|0
|Wabash
|22
|0
|Carroll
|21
|2
|Johnson
|20
|0
|Mercer
|20
|0
|Piatt
|19
|0
|Washington
|19
|0
|Crawford
|18
|0
|Hancock
|18
|1
|Shelby
|18
|1
|Moultrie
|17
|0
|Fulton
|15
|0
|Clark
|14
|0
|Franklin
|14
|0
|Logan
|14
|0
|Wayne
|14
|1
|Bond
|13
|1
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Effingham
|12
|1
|Cumberland
|11
|0
|Massac
|11
|0
|Brown
|10
|0
|Edgar
|10
|0
|Greene
|9
|0
|Saline
|9
|0
|Henderson
|8
|0
|Marshall
|8
|0
|Lawrence
|7
|0
|De Witt
|6
|0
|Hamilton
|5
|0
|Richland
|4
|0
|White
|4
|0
|Stark
|3
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Edwards
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Out of IL
|1
|0
|Pope
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
|Scott
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|11329
|679
|Lake
|4847
|239
|Elkhart
|3041
|43
|Allen
|2649
|110
|St. Joseph
|1830
|65
|Cass
|1636
|9
|Hamilton
|1463
|100
|Hendricks
|1366
|99
|Johnson
|1232
|118
|Porter
|680
|36
|Madison
|642
|63
|Tippecanoe
|633
|8
|Clark
|616
|44
|Bartholomew
|578
|44
|Howard
|542
|56
|LaPorte
|534
|25
|Kosciusko
|484
|2
|LaGrange
|456
|6
|Jackson
|454
|3
|Noble
|434
|28
|Delaware
|425
|48
|Boone
|421
|42
|Hancock
|418
|35
|Shelby
|414
|25
|Vanderburgh
|413
|6
|Marshall
|409
|3
|Floyd
|362
|44
|Morgan
|318
|31
|Grant
|285
|26
|Montgomery
|285
|20
|Clinton
|279
|2
|Dubois
|259
|6
|White
|257
|10
|Monroe
|244
|28
|Decatur
|243
|32
|Henry
|235
|15
|Lawrence
|229
|24
|Vigo
|222
|8
|Harrison
|208
|22
|Dearborn
|203
|22
|Warrick
|196
|29
|Greene
|184
|31
|Miami
|180
|2
|Jennings
|169
|10
|Putnam
|165
|8
|DeKalb
|157
|4
|Scott
|154
|7
|Daviess
|138
|16
|Orange
|133
|23
|Wayne
|127
|6
|Franklin
|124
|8
|Steuben
|123
|2
|Perry
|118
|8
|Ripley
|112
|7
|Carroll
|108
|2
|Jasper
|107
|2
|Wabash
|107
|2
|Fayette
|95
|7
|Newton
|94
|10
|Whitley
|79
|4
|Randolph
|76
|4
|Huntington
|70
|2
|Starke
|68
|3
|Jay
|67
|0
|Wells
|67
|1
|Fulton
|66
|1
|Jefferson
|64
|1
|Washington
|64
|1
|Knox
|62
|0
|Clay
|59
|4
|Pulaski
|59
|1
|Rush
|56
|3
|Benton
|47
|0
|Adams
|45
|1
|Sullivan
|45
|1
|Owen
|43
|1
|Gibson
|41
|2
|Brown
|38
|1
|Blackford
|35
|2
|Posey
|32
|0
|Spencer
|30
|1
|Tipton
|30
|1
|Crawford
|29
|0
|Fountain
|28
|2
|Switzerland
|24
|0
|Martin
|22
|0
|Parke
|22
|0
|Ohio
|14
|0
|Warren
|14
|1
|Union
|13
|0
|Vermillion
|13
|0
|Pike
|6
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|192