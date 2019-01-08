THN-THS boys basketball teams ready for rematch

This Friday the Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South boys basketball teams will meet for a second time this season. Friday's game is the two rivals annaul Shoe Trophy game. Back on December 28th they met at the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic. The Patriots won that game 57-50.
