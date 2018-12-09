22-0 run propels Sycamores to win

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State men's basketball used a 22-0 second half run to beat Truman State Saturday at Hulman Center. The Sycamores moved to 6-2 on the season with a 77-69 win.
Sophomore Tyreke Key scored a career-high 26 points.
