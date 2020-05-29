2020 Terre Haute Rex season canceled

The Prospect League announced Friday they had to cancel the 2020 season. That means the Terre Haute Rex summer season will not happen. With the league in five different states, they couldn't meet all the different government guidelines. A big factor in the cancellation was the fact that the state of Illinois couldn't play in front of crowds. Nearly half, five of the 12 teams in the Prospect League are in Illinois. Terre Haute Rex general manager Bruce Rosselli said the league couldn't play without the revenue the get with fans in attendance.
Prospect League cancels 2020 summer baseball league
Posted: May 29, 2020 10:48 PM
