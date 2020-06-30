2020 Minor League Baseball Seasons Canceled

Sports 10 caught up with Cleveland Indians Minor League Pitcher and former Terre Haute South Brave Timmy Herrin about the cancellation.
The MiLB has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Minor League Baseball Seasons due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Posted: Jun 30, 2020 10:52 PM
