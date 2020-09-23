2020 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic on, but with changes

With the Coronavirus pandemic still going on the 2020 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic announced Wednesday the tourney is still on, but with changes.

With Marshall, Robinson and Casey-Westfield not able to play due to Covid-19 rules in Illinois the tourney has added state powerhouse Bloomington South and North Central Farmersburg. A third team is expected to be named next week.

Due to Covid-19 the format for this years Classic will be different. Games will take place at both Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South High Schools. Games will take place at 10 am and 11:30 am the first three mornings with afternoon and evening games scheduled for 4 pm and 5:30 pm.



There will be a three hour break each day to santize the gym. The last day all games will take place at Terre Haute South. Attendance will be different this year. Don't expect tickets to be sold at the door. Each team will receive a certain amount of tickets per session and fans can only attend sessions they have tickets too.

This years First Financial Wabash Valley Classic will run December 26th, 28th, 29th and 30th.