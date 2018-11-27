2018 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Draw

The draw for the 19th annual First Financial Wabash Valley Classic took place Tueaday. This years tourney will run December 26th-29th at Terre Haute South High School.

First round games:

Shakamak vs. Marshall - 10 am

Linton vs. Casey-Westfield - 11:30 am

Cloverdale vs. South Vermillion - 1 pm

Riverton Parke vs. Sullivan - 2:30 pm

TH South vs. West Vigo - 4 pm

Robinson vs. Owen Valley - 5:30 pm

Parke Heritage vs. Edgewood - 7 pm

TH North vs. Edgewood - 8:30 pm