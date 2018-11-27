Clear

2018 First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Draw

19th annual draw for Classic took place Tuesday

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 6:39 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

The draw for the 19th annual First Financial Wabash Valley Classic took place Tueaday. This years tourney will run December 26th-29th at Terre Haute South High School.

First round games:

Shakamak vs. Marshall - 10 am

Linton vs. Casey-Westfield - 11:30 am

Cloverdale vs. South Vermillion - 1 pm

Riverton Parke vs. Sullivan - 2:30 pm

TH South vs. West Vigo -  4 pm

Robinson vs. Owen Valley - 5:30 pm

Parke Heritage vs. Edgewood - 7 pm

TH North vs. Edgewood - 8:30 pm

