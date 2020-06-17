16th annual WVFCA All-Star game set for July, 11th

With so many sporting events being cancelled due to Covid-19 the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association was able to keep their annual All-Star game going this summer. Originally scheduled for June 27th at ISU's Memorial Stadium, the contest has been pushed back two weeks to Saturday, July 11th at the Terre Haute Boys & Girls Club Park. Kickoff is set for 7 pm. Close to 100 local high school football players will be taking part in the 16th annual WVFCA All-Star game.