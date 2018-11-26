10 Sycamore players earn All-MVFC honors

Monday the 2018 Missouri Valley Football All-Conference teams were announced. Indiana State had 10 Sycamores receive recogntion.
Running back Ja'Quan Key and linebacker Jonas Griffith earned All-MVFC first team. Quarterback Ryan Boyle, center Wyatt Wozniak, kicker Jerry Nunez, linebacker Katrell Moss and cornerback Rondell Green were All-MVFC second team. Guard Isaiah Edwards, tackle Tate Leavitt and wide receiver Dante Hendrix were ALL-MVFC honorable mention.
