For the first time since 2014 the Casey-Westfield football team has won four straight. At 4-3, the Warriors are above the 500 mark for the first time since week one of the 2015 season. Casey will put their four-game winning streak on the line Friday when they travel to their rivals Marshall.
Related Content
- Casey-Westfield football riding longest winning streaks since 2014
- Casey-Westfield beats Arcola
- Casey-Westfield, Marshall and Newton ready for football season
- Casey-Westfield/Marshall boys basketball preview
- Casey-Westfield ready for LIC boys tourney
- Casey-Westfield advances to LIC tourney championship
- Casey-Westfield softball falls at super-sectional
- Casey-Westfield holds off Marshall for 20th win of season
- Casey-Westfield softball picks up win number 15
- Casey-Westfield opens conference with win at Robinson
Scroll for more content...