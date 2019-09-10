Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Jingle and Mingle with Santa
1206 Wabash Ave Terre Haute IN 47807
812-514-9810
December 4th, 11, or 18 2019!
Join us from 4-7pm at Budget Blinds and Inspired Closets of Terre Haute and get your picture taken with Santa!
_______________________________________________________________________________
Terre Haute
Overcast
55°
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
54°
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
53°
Hi: 54° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
55°
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
53°
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
55°
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
55°
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Rainy and Warmer
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Police identify Sullivan man killed in crash
Officials investigate crash on Terre Haute's east side
A new diesel event in Terre Haute wants to include the whole family
'...it is such an unstable environment.' Expert warns about safety near grain bins
Citation issued in fatal Parke Co. crash
Change of plea hearing set for man accused of driving Terre Haute murder suspect to Walmart in the middle of a standoff
Emergency crews find victim's body in Waveland grain bin
Vigo County leaders receive a look at proposed 'Rocksino' under Spectacle ownership
No easy mark: Female bodybuilder, 82, clobbers intruder
Bars prepare for 'Drinksgiving' one of the busiest days of the year
Latest Video
Jingle and Mingle with Santa
Tuesday Night: Showers and storms, temperatures rise. Low: 57
All You Need to Know for Tuesday
'There are people that have what others don't have,' Why we should aim to eliminate waste this Thank
Tuesday: Breezy and mild. Showers developing. High: 57°
CC vs PH GBB
Paris vs Chrisman
Monday Late Forecast
Christmas Walk, ATVs, and the Master Plan: Vigo County Parks Department discusses several topics dur
Organizers of new Vigo County Diesel event hold meet and greet
In Case You Missed It
Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook