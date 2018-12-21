Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Santa Tracker
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
ServPro Gives Back
850 N. Fruitridge Ave. Terre Haute IN 47803
(812) 242-9611
https://www.servprovigocounty.com/
Nominate a local child in need today!
Fill out my
online form
.
Terre Haute
Overcast
40°
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
38°
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
41°
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
40°
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
36°
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
40°
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
40°
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Colder air and a cloudy sky.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Name released in Officer Involved Shooting
Vigo County Commissioners are looking for a new site for a proposed jail
Missing: 42-year-old Vigo County man disappeared a week ago, police need your help finding him
Golf Complex behind Honey Creek mall could become new jail location
The world's biggest beer company is looking at making cannabis drinks
Bicentennial Celebration: the big history of the little brick schoolhouse
Trump plans to make more people work for food stamps
Next court date for Tanoos bribery case is January 23rd
Police investigating overnight shooting
School approves plans for renovations
Latest Video
All You Need to Know for Friday
ServPro Gives Back
Temperatures drop, windy. High: 42° Afternoon: 37°
Thursday Overnight Forecast
Golf Complex behind Honey Creek mall could become new jail location
Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary
“School of Thought." podcast hopes to improve leadership and communication skills in teachers
Clay Youth Food Program delivers food to 950 local children
Thursday marked the busiest travel day according to AAA
Sounds of music filled the halls at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
In Case You Missed It
What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?
Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois
2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home
800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive
What's next for the Vigo County jail project?
Amber Alert issued after car stolen
IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money
A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children
IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations
Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools