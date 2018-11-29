Home
M&J Northside Mall
2600 Lafayette Ave Terre Haute IN 47805
(812) 238-2051
Over 65 booths to choose from!
Police release the name of man found dead on 3rd Avenue
The Meadows up and coming plans for 2019
Longtime Terre Haute construction expected to wrap up soon
Drugs and identity theft: After 15 years on the run, duo behind bars in Putnam County
4 children 10 or younger among 6 dead in Indiana house fire
Logansport fire that killed 4 children, 2 adults investigated as possible criminal case
Suspect in Paris High School threat identified
'We don't have a choice. We buy it, or we die' Local woman speaks out on rising insulin prices
Terre Haute's new city judge sworn in
Terre Haute City Councilman announces his intention to run for mayor
Latest Video
Thursday Afternoon Weather
M&J Northside Mall
Indy business looks to buy two Gary casinos, could one come to Terre haute?
'It's an uncomfortable topic to discuss, but it's an important topic...' Two Terre Haute North DECA
According to a study, 1 in 5 people in the United States are dealing with a mental illness
Bridgeton Country Christmas
All You Need to Know for Thursday
Slight chance of morning freezing rain, then cloudy and warmer. High: 42°
Wednesday Late Forecast
Rose-Hulman Men
In Case You Missed It
School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn
Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute
Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday
Son calls for action in father's cold case murder
Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder
County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations
The latest Closings and Delays
Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide
Police: pedestrian killed after running into street
Student use technology to create unique pieces of art