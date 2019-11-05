Clear

'They have to have it to live. Without it, they die,' local mother responds to idea of capping insulin prices

A proposed bill in Illinois would cap the price of insulin at $100 per month on co-pays for patients, no matter the type of insulin, or how much they need. A local mother shares just how pricey paying for insulin can get.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 5:43 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Right now, more than 30 million Americans live with diabetes.

Each year, doctors are diagnosing more than 1.5 million with the condition.

That's why lawmakers in Illinois are working to make insulin cheaper for patients.

A proposed bill would cap the price of insulin at $100 per month on co-pays for patients, no matter the type of insulin, or how much they need.

An Indiana mother thinks a bill like this could be beneficial in the Hoosier state as well.

Cassandra Hansel's life changed nearly eight years ago.

That's when her 11-year-old son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

"My whole world was thrown upside down. A lot of people think that it's just that you take a shot of insulin, watch what you eat and that's all that it is, but it's much more than that," said Hansel.

Living with someone with diabetes impacts more than just the patient.

"It's not just the child, it's the entire family. I mean everybody has to kind of take a backseat to the kid for awhile until everybody gets on board and gets the swing of it," said Hansel.

Hansel knows all too well how pricey paying for insulin can get.

She said the prices for a vile of insulin have soared in the last few years.

"The cost is typically about $285 a vile, and that's not counting pump supplies, CGM supplies, test strips, everything. Roughly you know, we pay out of pocket with premiums about $12,000 to $13,000 a year," said Hansel.

That's why she hopes other states will consider the idea of capping insulin prices, just like Senate Bill 667 would do.

Hansel said if not, it could come down to life or death.

"The wealthiest country in the world, but yet you know you have people dying, losing limbs because they can't afford their medication. I mean they have to ration it just to get through the day, or to get through the week, or to get through the month," said Hansel.

If the bill passes, it would make Illinois just the second state to cap insulin prices.

