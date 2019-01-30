Clear
Help for Hoosiers struggling with opioid addiction

A series of events aims to help Hoosiers working in the state who are also battling opioid addiction.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 6:45 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Of Hoosiers struggling with opioid addiction, up to 70% are a part of the workforce.

Now, several state organizations are working to lower that number.

The Wellness Council of Indiana kicked off its Employer Opioid Strategy Series on Tuesday.

The series gives employers solutions to dealing with the opioid crisis.

News 10 spoke with a recovering addict, who now works to help others overcome addiction.

She said it's important that employers give recovering addicts a chance.

"There's a lot of great people out there who are in recovery and who might have some things on their background, some criminal history, who would still make great employees. A lot of people in recovery work very very hard to turn their lives around," Christy Crowder said.

The series is a part of the "Indiana Workforce Recovery Initiative."

It's possible through a $125,000 grant donated by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

