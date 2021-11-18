'Normally we walk out with nothing' new program helps people released from prison

LINCOLN, Ill. (WTHI) - A new program in the state of Illinois began this year. The program is aimed at helping those being released from prison.

The Illinois Department of Corrections and the Secretary of State Office teamed up to give inmates the option of obtaining a state ID right when they leave prison. Maria Garza is an Illinois resident. She served 12 years at the Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln Illinois. She says she's glad she was able to take part in a program like this.

"To me, it was great because normally we walk out with nothing, there's nothing that identifies us as returning citizens."

Jennifer Parrack the Re-entry Administrator at Illinois Department of Corrections says this program started at the top of the year. 20 facilities across Illinois have this program as well. And so many people have already taken advantage.

"We have roughly 400 people that have obtained their state id with just over 300 people who have left the department of correctional custody with their state ID in hand."

She says it's a regular 5-year state like anybody else. Parrack explains the process of how it works.

"We purchased a blue backdrop with the Secretary of State and then a secure email transfer is done with those documents and then the signature of the individual in a card stock and a PDF of the picture that's taken at our Bureau of Identification that's sent over through an email transfer to our Secretary of State and then we're able to process the state ID and send it back to the facility."

For people like Garza it's one less thing folks have to go through to get acclimated back into society.

"And the fact that I didn't have to go through all of those roadblocks to even get there I could just come out and look for a job. It eliminates all of the other things you have to do before you move on to the other things you need to do."



The Illinois Department of Corrections along with the Secretary of State office is adding 2 to 3 facilities a month to this program. They hope to have the whole state on board by April of next year.