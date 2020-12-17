"...we got a call that it was burnt to the ground." Clinton couple lose their home of 47 years in an early morning fire

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clinton, Indiana family speaks out after losing their home to a fire.

It happened just before 6:00 Thursday morning at 1155 East Bailey Lane, near State Road 63.

Firefighters were also called to the home on Wednesday. That's after homeowners noticed the ceiling was warm to the touch.

They cut off power to the home, searched for a source, and then turned the power back on.

"We didn't take anything, because we thought it could be repaired. So we didn't scoop up any clothes or anything and left. We got a call at 4:00 from ADT that there was smoke, and then we got a call that it was burnt to the ground," homeowners Tom and Victoria Cloyd said.

They have lived in the home for 47-years.