'...we can hear both sides of the story.' VCSC takes part in a workshop to learn new discipline methods

The workshops educate teachers and staff on new discipline methods.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is working to build relationships.

The corporation teamed up with an Indianapolis group to make this happen.

Peace Learning Center in Indianapolis is holding several workshops.

These methods focus on restoring relationships as opposed to punishing students.

"The student that maybe offended another student we can hear both sides of the story. We're not just hearing one side. We're bringing those students together to have a conversation or a student and a teacher, bringing them together so they can start to understand how their words impact other people," Project Aware Coordinator Megan Kirk, said.

The Project Aware grant makes these workshops possible.

