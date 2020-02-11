Clear
Local salon offers safe space with sensory friendly haircuts

Running with Scissors in Terre Haute has started offering 'Sensory Friendly Nights.' It allows children living with sensory issues to come in and get their hair done after hours in a stress-free environment.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 2:53 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of us go for regular hair-cuts.

It may seem like a simple task, but for some families, it's anything but a smooth process.

That's why Running with Scissors in Terre Haute has started 'Sensory Friendly Nights.'

It allows children living with sensory issues to come in and get their hair done stress-free.

Tammy Manley has been bringing her son Manny here for years.

"From the time where we had to wrestle him, have people hold him to get his hair cut, she's rolled with whatever Manny has dealt to her, so I mean she's been excellent with him," said Manley.

She's talking about Manny's stylist, Amy Auler.

Auler said it's about accommodating all of their clients.

"I've had Manny since he's been a baby practically. To me, it's gratifying to be able to help the community. It's a non-judgmental zone, and we want everyone to feel welcome," said Auler.

A few stylists at the salon have been doing this for a while.

Now, they've set aside specific days and times for these haircuts.

They even make sure to turn down the music to provide a calming atmosphere and provide toys to keep kids calm.

Manley said she's beyond grateful for this opportunity for her son.

"We take our kids so many places and they have meltdowns and people stare, and people judge you. They just look at our kids like 'what's wrong with them?' So, to be able to come someplace where a lot of our kids aren't comfortable with haircuts, so to be able to come someplace where they understand, where it will be quiet, won't be overwhelming for the kids. I mean it's an awesome idea," said Manley.

Donna Hamilton is the owner of the salon.

She said they just wanted to help serve a need in our local community.

"When these kids come in and their parents, they're not feeling judged. If the kid has a meltdown, we're not judging it. You know, we can take as long as we need, and the kids don't feel bad. The parents don't feel judged and everybody's happy," said Hamilton.

These haircuts are by appointment only.

They will be $5.

You can make them on Sunday's from 4 to 6 p.m and Tuesday's from 6 to 8 p.m.

