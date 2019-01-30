CLARK COUNTY, IL (WTHI) - News 10 has been in contact with the Clark County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office.
They confirm what viewers have been telling us.
Power is out in the Town of Marshall that is due to downed power lines on Tresz Drive and Route 1.
Also traffic has been stopped from I-70 to Route 1 and from Route 1 to Highway 40.
Crews are working to get those power lines removed, but it's not known how long that will take.
Related Content
- Traffic has been stopped from I-70 to Route 1 and from Route 1 to Highway 40 in Clark County
- Names released after Clark County crash on I-70
- Police find 75 lbs of pot during I-70 traffic stop
- Organizers get ready for Route 40 Fest
- Blue Jays rout White Sox 14-5
- Terre Haute Transit Authority Adding Routes
- Bus route to West Terre Haute approved
- Concern over bus routes at Rockville Elementary
- Illinois State Police working multiple crashes on I-70 in Clark County
- Route 40 Festival brings in familiar and new faces
Scroll for more content...