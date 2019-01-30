Traffic has been stopped from I-70 to Route 1 and from Route 1 to Highway 40 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, IL (WTHI) - News 10 has been in contact with the Clark County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office.

They confirm what viewers have been telling us.

Power is out in the Town of Marshall that is due to downed power lines on Tresz Drive and Route 1.

Also traffic has been stopped from I-70 to Route 1 and from Route 1 to Highway 40.

Crews are working to get those power lines removed, but it's not known how long that will take.