Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Traffic has been stopped from I-70 to Route 1 and from Route 1 to Highway 40 in Clark County

Power is out in the Town of Marshall that is due to downed power lines on Tresz Drive and Route 1.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 6:56 AM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 6:57 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

CLARK COUNTY, IL (WTHI) - News 10 has been in contact with the Clark County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office.

They confirm what viewers have been telling us.

Power is out in the Town of Marshall that is due to downed power lines on Tresz Drive and Route 1.

Also traffic has been stopped from I-70 to Route 1 and from Route 1 to Highway 40.

Crews are working to get those power lines removed, but it's not known how long that will take.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -31°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -32°
Rockville
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -31°
Casey
Overcast
-10° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -38°
Brazil
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -31°
Marshall
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -31°
Arctic Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunny, windy and very cold. High: 1° Wind chill: -34°

Image

Bloomfield sectional

Image

Loogootee sectional

Image

North Knox sectional

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

USPS not delivering to parts of the Wabash Valley Wednesday

Image

South Vermillion girls

Image

Cold weather causes Indiana State University to close campus for the first time since 2014

Image

THN Girls

Image

Ricks Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies