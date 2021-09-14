Cars line up early for second day of Vigo County COVID-19 clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Covid-19 case numbers climbing from coast to coast, including right here in the Wabash Valley more vaccination opportunities are becoming available, and more people are taking advantage of them.

Take, for example, the drive-thru clinic at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

News 10, Kit Hanley was out at the fairgrounds on Tuesday and there were cars lined up well before noon.

There's no denying more people are stepping up to get the shot.

You don't need to be a Vigo County resident to take part in the clinic. You don't even have to have an appointment.

Tuesday was the second day for the drive-through clinic.

Monday, the Vigo County Health Department administered nearly 400 Covid-19 tests and 66 vaccines.

People come out to the fairgrounds for various reasons.

Whether that's for routine testing, close contact encounters, or people getting their first dose.

A few people at the fairgrounds say they already got the vaccine, but wanted to make sure they're still Covid free.

News 10s Kit Hanley spoke with one man who's doing it for his great-grandkids.

"I've had both Moderna shots, but I feel like I might have contracted Covid-19. With these boys, these great-grandkids that live with me -- the school wants them to be tested, or they can't go back to school," Terre Haute resident James Harris said.

The Health Department will be out at the fairgrounds from noon to 8 pm on Wednesday as well.