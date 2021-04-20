Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

'...this serious injury could have been prevented.” OSHA cites and fines local manufacturer for safety issues

OSHA issued the citation after a technician suffered facial burns. The agency says pressurized material in a plastic molding machine exploded.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - A local manufacturer has been cited for over $85,000.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited North American Lighting in Paris, Illinois.

OSHA issued the citation after a technician suffered facial burns. The agency says pressurized material in a plastic molding machine exploded.

OSHA says its investigation found the Paris location lacked adequate machine safety procedures.

The company was also cited in 2019 for similar violations at the same facility.

You can find the full release from OSHA below:

"On Nov. 14, 2020, a master maintenance technician for a central Illinois lighting manufacturer suffered severe facial burns when pressurized material in a plastic molding machine exploded.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration determined North American Lighting Inc. lacked energy control procedures to protect workers during maintenance work, a process known as lockout/tagout. OSHA also found that the company failed to review and test its lockout/tagout procedures annually for effectiveness, and ensure employees used eye and face protection.

OSHA cited the company for one repeat violation and three serious violations of machine safety standards and requirements for personal protective equipment. The agency cited the company for similar violations in 2019 at the same facility, and proposed $85,826 in penalties. Lack of machine safety procedures is the fourth most frequently cited OSHA violation.

“Employers must ensure that machines and equipment are disabled before workers perform service and maintenance to prevent unexpected startup or release of hazardous energy and materials,” said OSHA Area Director Barry Salerno in Peoria, Illinois. “If North American Lighting took the time to implement and test the safety procedures, this serious injury could have been prevented.”

A subsidiary of the Koito Group of Tokyo, North American Lighting Inc. manufactures automotive lighting systems at eight facilities nationwide.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Paris
Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 25°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Colder today! Rain turns to Snow!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CCTV shows the moment a railroad worker snatched a child from the path of a train

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: 67

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

weather explainer

Image

mural painting

Image

house fire contained

Image

sullivan co drug arrest

Image

stand against suicide

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

12 points revitalization

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1304111

Reported Deaths: 23976
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5225529835
DuPage865471253
Will71908965
Lake64628965
Kane55689753
Winnebago31173459
Madison29860514
St. Clair27165503
McHenry27059278
Peoria21319283
Champaign19785137
Sangamon17788230
McLean16948169
Tazewell15966256
Rock Island14277303
Kankakee13523196
Kendall1234890
LaSalle11786232
Macon10243190
DeKalb9314118
Vermilion9071127
Adams8195117
Williamson7212126
Whiteside6866163
Boone639571
Ogle576378
Clinton570390
Grundy561271
Coles553094
Knox5320137
Jackson485663
Henry471663
Effingham468071
Livingston459683
Macoupin459681
Stephenson452880
Marion4409115
Woodford440662
Franklin433370
Monroe431290
Jefferson4158119
Randolph409284
Lee397051
Morgan376479
Logan364256
Montgomery364273
Fulton363250
Bureau353881
Christian351472
Fayette313654
Perry312959
Iroquois290764
Jersey262749
McDonough259843
Douglas254635
Saline250553
Lawrence239125
Shelby224737
Union222940
Crawford208925
Bond197524
Cass194824
Pike176851
Jo Daviess176524
Clark176132
Warren173846
Wayne173151
Hancock172730
Carroll171336
Richland171340
Ford170146
Edgar166639
White166426
Washington162725
Moultrie157126
Clay147343
Greene142432
Mason141942
Piatt141714
Johnson139214
De Witt139023
Mercer135433
Wabash134112
Massac131139
Cumberland128119
Menard118712
Jasper114317
Marshall99117
Hamilton82215
Schuyler7005
Brown6886
Pulaski6807
Stark61023
Edwards55412
Henderson52114
Calhoun5092
Scott4671
Alexander46211
Gallatin4534
Putnam4473
Hardin36612
Pope3063
Out of IL20
Unassigned02291

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 708779

Reported Deaths: 13226
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion966191721
Lake51761946
Allen39224672
Hamilton34549405
St. Joseph34157541
Elkhart27356432
Vanderburgh22081394
Tippecanoe21853212
Porter17935299
Johnson17544374
Hendricks16822310
Clark12697190
Madison12353337
Vigo12219244
Monroe11469166
LaPorte11162204
Delaware10366184
Howard9664211
Kosciusko9134114
Hancock7990139
Bartholomew7893155
Warrick7691155
Floyd7563176
Wayne6906198
Grant6844171
Boone6556100
Morgan6405138
Dubois6085117
Marshall5786108
Dearborn570376
Cass5685102
Henry5579101
Noble542683
Jackson493569
Shelby479495
Lawrence4342118
Gibson429089
Harrison428570
Clinton419753
Montgomery418086
DeKalb411184
Whitley380239
Huntington379880
Miami372865
Knox366689
Steuben365757
Putnam353160
Jasper350946
Wabash347878
Adams338052
Ripley334668
Jefferson313180
White308454
Daviess289499
Wells286481
Decatur279092
Fayette277262
Greene270785
Posey268833
Scott261153
LaGrange253670
Clay253544
Randolph235680
Washington231031
Spencer228031
Jennings225047
Fountain208845
Sullivan207942
Starke204752
Owen192356
Fulton192039
Jay186429
Carroll185920
Perry180736
Orange177853
Rush170724
Vermillion166043
Franklin165635
Tipton161043
Parke144616
Blackford133831
Pike130334
Pulaski113845
Newton104234
Brown100140
Crawford97614
Benton97113
Martin82915
Warren79715
Switzerland7698
Union69910
Ohio55811
Unassigned0408