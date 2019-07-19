'...this is unjust, we can do better than this.' Vigo County nun arrested during Washington, D.C. border protest

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTHI) - A local faith leader is calling people to action for migrant treatment at the United States southern border.

She was one of the 70 people police arrested on Thursday during a protest in the nation's capital.

Sister Barbara Battista says the policy on handling families at the border is unjust.

She is with the Sisters of Providence.

Now, we are hearing from her for the first time since her arrest.

"You want to draw attention. You want to say no, we don't tolerate this. This is wrong," she said.

She was arrested while protesting what she, and others, feel are inhumane conditions.

She was one of the handful who formed a cross by laying on the floor.

She said being arrested was a risk required to speak truth to power.

She paid a fine and was released.

Sister Barbara says their message only matters if others also take action.

"We need to talk about what's happening. We need to let our friends and families and coworkers...we need to let them know that our values compel us to cry out and say this is unjust, we can do better than this, we are better than this," Sister Barbara said.

Sister Barbara says there are many things you can do if you want to protest.

Call or write your legislators, stay informed about foreign policy ahead of elections, and write letters to the editor.

Sister Barbara told us her work isn't done.

They hope to speak from the border in the coming months.