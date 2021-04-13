"...they're either distracted or driving too fast." Commissioners in Vigo Co. allow the use of portable speed bumps for emergency workers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire departments in Vigo County will be able to use a new safety measure.

The Honey Creek Fire Department asked the commissioners for permission to use portable speed bumps.

Honey Creek Fire Chief Tom High said this could help protect emergency personnel working at incidents on county roads.

"When we're working accidents with law enforcement, we have all the traffic ones, we have the signboards. Law enforcement has their lights and we're still not getting people to pay attention. They're either distracted or driving too fast," High said.

The commissioners gave the green light for all departments in the county to use the portable speed bumps.