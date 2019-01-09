TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As stories of unrest and divide take over national headlines, a local church hopes you'll stand with them in solidarity.
The message is no matter where you're from, we're glad you're our neighbor.
These signs are outside of St. Benedict Church in downtown Terre Haute.
It's part of National Migration Week through the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.
The push normally falls on the first week of January, but organizers say the message comes at a critical time with the fallout at the U.S. border.
"In addition to defending their borders, the Catholic Church feels strongly that people have the right to migrate, and when they migrate, they should be treated fairly and with welcome," Rita Burns Senseman, from St. Benedict Church said.
The signs will be up through the week.
You can also order one for your home right here.
