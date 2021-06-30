"...they came after us." Local Union threatens to strike as short term agreement reached

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Amcor says it has extended a contract with a labor union.

Union 1426 originally planned to go on strike on Wednesday night at 11:00. The union had called an emergency meeting to negotiate a labor agreement.

The President of Local 1426, Kirk Smith, said Amor was once the place to be, but the new management changed his mind.

"It used to be one of the best jobs. In the two years, we got a new plant manager and a new HR manager in there, and their specialty is to lean manufacturing and downsizing plants. And they came after us," Smith said.

He told us the plant is understaffed, and it has created uncomfortable work conditions.

"It's hard to perform in there. We work in hundred-degree heat or months at a time. We are on concrete for 12 hours a day," Smith said.

We reached out to Amcor. We gave them an opportunity to speak with us via Zoom or to give us a written statement.

At just before 5:00 on Wednesday, Mark Hein, from Amcor, told us the contract with the union was extended through Friday at 11 pm.

See their full statement below:

"Amcor’s Terre Haute employees have worked closely with plant leaders to build a business that is developing and growing in a space that is fiercely competitive. We are proud of all that our Terre Haute team has accomplished.

Our current contract with the Terre Haute Local 1426 has been extended through 11 p.m. ET on Friday, July 2, to allow for voting on the company’s final offer. We have negotiated what we believe is a fair and competitive contract offering that includes wage increases supported by a superior benefit package, as well as a signing bonus.

We understand that the possibility of a strike weighs heavy on the hearts of our employees and their families based on past outcomes. We believe we have the ability to reach an agreement and avoid any work stoppage. That said, we have an obligation to our customers and are taking the appropriate precautionary steps to guard against the impact of a strike."