TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State University community is reacting to a new reveal.

Sports 10 told you all about the recent change to the school's athletic logo. School leaders unveiled the logo Tuesday.

We spoke with students on campus. Here's what they told us.

"I think it's ok. I didn't see nothing wrong with what we had before. I think we could have better focused on something else but I mean it is what it is."

"I saw it last night. It was really all right to me. It looks new and we needed something new."

"Personally don't really like the new logo that much. I think the old one was better mainly because the shape of Indiana doesn't really look like Indiana."

We also posted a poll on Facebook. We asked which logo you like more, the old logo or the current logo.

Nearly 90 percent of people that voted in the poll say they like the old logo more.