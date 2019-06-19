GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Communities are still picking up the pieces in the Hoosier state after severe weather hit hard last weekend.

At least 10 tornados touched down across the state on Saturday, including an EF-2 in Greene County.

The American Red Cross has been working closely with Greene County Emergency Services to help those impacted.

They set up a shelter at a local fire station over the weekend.

On Wednesday, they spent the day passing out supplies to about 60 people in the area.

Volunteers say they helped around 100 people in the area on Tuesday.

"Most of it is in the Lawrence Hollow Trailer Park. That's where a lot of the folks still don't have electricity. So we are making sure that they get food and water. It's pretty devastating...the road to recovery is going to be very long in this part of the county," George Fields, from the Red Cross said.

Greene County residents can report storm damage here.