'...the risk of any outdoor event.' Air Show Committee says tickets are non-refundable after rain/parking issues

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have learned new information about the Terre Haute Air Show.
News 10 received a statement from air show committee member David Patterson.
It said they are sorry for the problems that the rain caused, but that's the risk of any outdoor event.
LINK | FRIDAY RAIN WILL RESULT IN LIMITED PARKING FOR TERRE HAUTE AIR SHOW
The committee was contractually bound to pay vendors, regardless of any issues.
The letter we received said that's why all the tickets were sold 'as is - non-refundable.'
Patterson said there are currently no plans to host another air show.
