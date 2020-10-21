"The redevelopment commision hopes to be is a catalyst"; Vincennes sees positive growth of affordable housing

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For years the city of Vincennes has been facing an affordable housing shortage. Now the redevelopment commission hopes they have found a solution to that problem.

The problem boils down to two factors.

Homebuilding prices have been going up nationwide in recent years. This is according to a report by the joint center for housing studies. The Vincennes Redevelopment Commission says developers are having financial difficulties building affordable housing.

Demand for affordable housing is also up. The area has seen more business development. This means more folks are needing homes close to work.

Tim Smith with the Redevelopment Commission says, "What we hope to do, what the redevelopment commission hopes to be is a catalyst. To get things started throughout the community. To address this issue."

Redevelopment officials put out a call for developers in September. Sure-Clean answered the call and announced a dozen new homes in the city's tiff district. While those houses are a step forward the redevelopment commission isn't done.

The group is considering revitalizing existing homes in city limits. There are also roughly 15 more lots that could be used for additional calls for development. Officials hope this first call will help to attract more developers into Vincennes.

Smith says, "Economic development is tied to residential development. We have a hard time attracting workforce. We have a hard time attracting new employers if there is not quality housing available."