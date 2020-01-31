Clear
The coronavirus is officially a global emergency: What does that mean for the Wabash Valley?

We spoke to a doctor at Union Hospital on Friday. He updated us on what's new with the virus.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 6:20 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- There's still a lot that doctors don't know about the coronavirus. 

What we do know at least 213 people have died and there are more than 9,700 cases confirmed in mainland China. 

Globally, there are 140 cases outside of Mainland China. That includes six in the United States.

We spoke with Dr. Anup Trikannad at Union Hospital on Friday. He said the virus has spread to at least 18 countries causing this global emergency. But luckily, it's still not an immediate threat to us in the Wabash Valley.

LINK | US DECLARES EMERGENCY, NEW ENTRY RESTRICTIONS DUE TO VIRUS

Right now, local doctors are still working to learn more about the virus. They don't know how fast it can spread but they're taking safety measures.

You may see them wearing masks or washing their hands excessively. We did learn the virus first spread from animals to humans.

People who live with weaker immune systems are more vulnerable of catching the virus.

Doctors want people to be aware of what this virus is and what it can do.

"They usually have difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and they can have a fever. At least when a patient presents with these symptoms and if they have a history of traveling to one of these places that's when we try to keep that in mind and actually look back and see their travel history," said Dr. Trikannad. 

Practicing good hygiene could keep you and your family safe.

Dr. Trikannad said washing your hands and covering your mouth while sneezing and coughing could keep this virus from spreading. 

