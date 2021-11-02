"That's not too abnormal" Farmers continue to harvest after well-above average rain in October

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - After a rainy October, local farmers are trying to wrap up harvest before it gets too much colder.

Things were going pretty well up until those October rains slowed things down.

October saw precipitation amounts that were well above average.

News 10 talked to one local farmer who said things should wrap up pretty soon, but he says there is still a ways to go.

Things are moving along for Terry Hayhurst and his family farm.

He says he is about halfway finished with harvest.

He is hoping the ground can continue to dry out because soybeans are a bit behind.

Overall, he says they are making good progress.

"There's still several crops still in the field. And that's not too abnormal the first part of November. People like to start getting wrapped up here in the next few weeks," said Hayhurst.

Despite what Storm Team 10 says is above average rainfall, there is no rush, at least for now.

Hayhurst Farms are continuing to work each day until their crops are harvested.

They say they are making progress at a steady pace.

"We'll just take a day at a time, do the best we can, do whatever the good Lord gives us today to do," said Hayhurst.

Hayhurst says his farm has been blessed this year.

Even though there have been times where getting crops out of the field has been challenging, he says yields this year are looking to finish well.

With more grain to harvest, that can mean more time in the field.

"That's always a struggle. It's not always easy, we don't get guarantees of any type. The blessing is the yields have been fairly decent. So, that, of course, takes longer to harvest more, more bushels," said Hayhurst.

If you ask him, he has nothing negative to say about how things are going, even if there was a little bit of time spent waiting.

"We can't complain with prices being up and yields being good. Course those things always come back around," said Hayhurst.

Hayhurst also told News 10 he hopes to be finished up in the next few weeks.

He told me sometimes farmers can end up running into December but would prefer to get their crops done before that.