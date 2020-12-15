'...she could have been better protected by the systems.' CODA director speaks out after woman killed in weekend shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A deadly shooting over the weekend in Terre Haute triggered the Council on Domestic Abuse to come forward and talk with News 10.

According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.

On Monday, police said 27-year-old Kristen Gregg died after the shooting. One suspect, 32-year-old Stephen Rickard, was arrested. He was charged with reckless homicide.

We talked with CODA Executive Director Emily Murray. She says what happened was tragic. CODA had actually helped Gregg before.

Murray told us CODA's mission is to create systemic change to better protect victims of domestic violence.

"It's horrific. We feel for her family. This was a terrible loss. Obviously, her family and friends are suffering right now. We feel that it was a loss that could have been prevented. I felt that she could have been better protected by the systems. We can all work together to better protect these victims," Murray said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic abuse, call CODA at 800-566-CODA (2632)