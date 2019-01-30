TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local businesses are doing their part to help keep people warm during the arctic blast.

That includes Cackleberries Restaurant at 7th and Poplar in Terre Haute.

The restaurant's manager said they help whenever there is a need.

This includes giving the homeless a place to warm up when it is this cold.

"It's always good to help people in the community. We hate to see anyone go without food and be cold, and right now more than ever...we need to give back," Donetta West from Cackleberries said.