TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local businesses are doing their part to help keep people warm during the arctic blast.
That includes Cackleberries Restaurant at 7th and Poplar in Terre Haute.
The restaurant's manager said they help whenever there is a need.
This includes giving the homeless a place to warm up when it is this cold.
"It's always good to help people in the community. We hate to see anyone go without food and be cold, and right now more than ever...we need to give back," Donetta West from Cackleberries said.
Related Content
- "...right now more than ever...we need to give back." Cackleberries opens to give the homeless a place to warm up
- Reach Services opens their doors to give area homeless a place to sleep in extreme cold
- Help needed to warm homeless kitties
- Local woman gives the homeless a voice in new book
- Group that helps homeless veterans hosts open house
- New place to grab a bite opens in the Meadows
- Local woman gives clothes to those homeless in the Wabash Valley
- Operation Vanguard: Going homeless to help homeless vets
- Food drive helps homeless veterans
- New Study Places Illinois in Top Ten Places to Drive
Scroll for more content...