'It just drains on the good people that are here,' residents frustrated with petty crimes in their neighborhood

Residents in the 5th and Deming Streets area in Terre Haute have been dealing with items being stolen from their yards for the last several years. Neighbors shared their frustrations and what measures they're taking to hopefully stop the crime

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 4:34 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 6:38 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some residents in Terre Haute are dealing with neighborhood theft.

Neighbors said this has been going on for years near Deming and 5th Streets.

Michael Carrel is one of the residents that has been dealing with petty theft in his neighborhood.

From flags, to garden gnomes, to lights and plants, the list of stolen items continues to grow.

That's why residents have become so tired of constantly replacing things.

"It's these three houses. It's friends of ours that are on the other blocks. Okay, so, it's not just us. It's a neighborhood problem. It's a senseless stupid crime," said Carrell.

He's afraid the petty theft is just going to get worse.

"It's enough that my wife gets nervous being here alone because at some point it's just not going to be the little stuff. It's going to be somebody breaking in the house. It's going to be more," said Carrell.

That's why they've taken steps to hopefully put an end to the missing items.

"Our neighbors and us we started putting up cameras, and that's how I caught this guy on film. We've started.. I ordered more lighting for the house, so at night this is going to look like.. it's going to be lit up out here. We don't know what else to do to stop it," said Carrell.

For the sake of the neighborhood, and their wallets, they hope these crimes will soon come to a stop.

"I hope it stops, and for the betterment of the neighborhood, it would stop, because it just drains on the good people that are here. They know the college kids are going to bring the neighborhood down," said Carrell.

Carrell said he has filed a police report, but with it being such a small crime, he's not sure what exactly authorities will be able to do.

