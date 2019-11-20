reTHink Inc. receives $14,000 donation to help the city go green

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is helping the Wabash Valley go green.
100 Women Who Care presented a check to ReTHink Inc. on Wednesday.
The check was worth around $14,000. The money will be used to turn ReTHink Inc. into a recycling center with zero-waste.
"We need to do things sustainably. We need to reduce trash, we need to reduce plastic. We need to figure out how to reduce trash. How to repurpose things. How to recycle things. Recycling is really lax in our city," Shikha Bhattacharyya from reTHink Inc. told us.
