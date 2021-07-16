reTHink Inc class teaches kids the importance of soil and nutrition.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Dinner with a group is a treat especially during a pandemic.

For one local group of youth volunteers, a special dinner had even more meaning to them. reTHink, Inc – Terre Haute has been holding an 8-week class.

The class teaches kids the importance of soil and nutrition. Thursday the students’ hard work paid off and they were invited to an awards dinner. Event organizers said the night was special because they had to cancel it last year due to the pandemic.

They said they’re excited to celebrate the participants.

“They took the time, they listened, they went through every class for 8 weeks. So, we want to recognize their efforts and their learning and make them feel good about it,” Shikha Bhattacharyya with reTHink, Inc -Terre Haute said.

You can find more information about classes and environmentally friendly courses by visiting reTHink, Inc’s Facebook page.