TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents enjoyed a morning of supporting their furry friends with the help of a local vet organization.

Saturday, the "Pet friendly Services of Indiana and Public Vet" provided many community members with "spay and neuter clinics" for their cats.

These services were offered at a low-cost to provide financial assistance to people in the community.

Rates are $40 for feral and free-roaming cats and $80 for cases with demonstrated financial need.

"public vet" is a mobile "veterinary" clinic that focuses in "at-risk communities" in need of affordable care for animals to help control over-population.