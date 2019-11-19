Clear

'We didn't want to give up the historical aspect of this building being here,' nearly 200-year-old church in need of repairs

Between new bricks, window framing and a new roof, repairs are estimated at nearly $200,000. Those at the church share what the improvements mean to the community.

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local church is in need of your help.

The Rockville First United Methodist Church is aging and is in desperate need of repair.

The church has been a staple in the community for nearly 200 years.

That's why church officials are looking to make repairs, but of course, that comes with a price tag.

Marty Evens has been a member of the Rockville First United Methodist Church for 14 years.

During the last several years, the church has started to show it's age.

Evens said it's important to keep this congregation up and running.

"My wife grew up in this church. She was married in this church. Our grand kids were brought into this church. The sentimental and emotional value of a safe, stable facility to a community is invaluable," said Evens.

The bricks on the outside of the building are starting to wear, causing leaking on the inside of the church.

That's going to cost $80,000 to repair.

New window framing and a new roof rings in at $60,000.

The pastor said it's more than worth the hefty price.

"For you know that same amount of money, we could build a pretty decent building out on the edge of town and be out on the highway, but the historical significance says we've been here for 200 years. We didn't want to give up the historical aspect of this building being here," said Jon Overbey.

It's that history, and the many years in the community that means so much to so many people.

"It's important that we continue to endeavor, to lift up those in need and those that have supported this church for all of 200 years," said Evens.

As far as a time line for the projects go, that all depends on when money is raised.

Church officials said they hope to have the projects completed in the next few years.

If you are interested in donating, you can check out the GoFundMe page to learn more.

