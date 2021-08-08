local vets supporting furry friends

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents enjoyed a morning of supporting their furry friends with the help of a local vet organization.

Sunday morning, the pet-friendly services of Indiana and Public Vet provided dozens of community members with a "spay and neuter" clinic for their cats.

These services were offered at a low cost to provide financial assistance to people in the community.

Rates are $40 for feral and free-roaming cats and $80 for cases with demonstrated financial need.

Public Vet is a mobile veterinary clinic that focuses on at-risk communities in need of affordable care for animals to help control over-population.

"You get a big population of cats and suddenly controlling things, especially outbreaks is really hard, and it's not healthy for the animals," veterinarian Job Armendarize said.

On Sunday, the clinic served nearly 50 cats!