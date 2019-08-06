Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

'...it's not just a random thing.' All county offices up and running after a ransomware attack

Leaders said the county's IT department stopped the ransomware before money was demanded.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 2:29 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All county offices are back up and running.

That's after a ransomware attack two weeks ago.

Commissioners say some individual computers are still being looked at to make sure they are safe to use.

We're told that could take some time, which is part of the recovery process.

LINK | RANSOMWARE VIRUS STILL AFFECTING VIGO COUNTY GOVERNMENT DEPARTMENTS

"As we see, some of the major cities and major school corporations are getting this. So it's not just a random thing. It's just one of those things when it's your turn...somebody leaves a computer open, it can hit you," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.

He said the county's IT department stopped the ransomware before money was demanded.

That ultimately saved county records along with money.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Rain moves into the valley.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Back-to-school crosswalk safety

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. High: 85°

Image

Bicknell leaders meet to discuss police

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

West Vigo football

Image

THN Football

Image

THS Football

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal