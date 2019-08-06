'...it's not just a random thing.' All county offices up and running after a ransomware attack

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All county offices are back up and running.

That's after a ransomware attack two weeks ago.

Commissioners say some individual computers are still being looked at to make sure they are safe to use.

We're told that could take some time, which is part of the recovery process.

"As we see, some of the major cities and major school corporations are getting this. So it's not just a random thing. It's just one of those things when it's your turn...somebody leaves a computer open, it can hit you," Commissioner Brad Anderson said.

He said the county's IT department stopped the ransomware before money was demanded.

That ultimately saved county records along with money.