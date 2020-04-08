BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many seniors in college got their final moments taken away from them. Now, they have to finish their classes in a different way, but they also have to find jobs in a different way.

Walking into a business, shaking the bosses' hand, having an in-person interview have been put on hold.

"It's definitely it's been different as far as how the interviews have worked out," Ben Girton, a Northview Alumnus, now Marian University Senior.

Now, job interviews are mostly done virtually.

"I like the in-person feel. I feel like it's more personable," Girton said. "It's definitely switched. A lot of companies have gone virtual. Which, is easier initially maybe, but in the circumstances we're in now it is mandatory."

Girton is graduating with a business management degree with a minor in human resource management and he's on the hunt for a job.

"Really, since the beginning of this semester in January. When that started I've really kind of hit that hard," he said.

Girton said it's already stressful looking for a job, but this just adds to it.

"Making a decision on a career coming out of school has been one of the most stressful things I've had to deal with. To have all of these negative factors kind of come in with that, it definitely makes things harder and stressful on the student," he said. "You know you're trying to figure everything out and this definitely is not helping."

Girton said there are still plenty of opportunities out there for graduates. He said you just may have to look a little harder.