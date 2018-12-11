'...it's about what's best for Terre Haute.' Full House Resorts vice president talks to News 10 about proposed casino

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A second company believes Terre Haute should be home to Indiana's next casino.

It's a proposal that has been made before.

We spoke with Full House Resorts.

In 2017, it approached the state about moving unused gaming stations at its casino in Rising Sun and putting them to better use in Terre Haute.

The bill didn't make it out of a state Senate committee.

Fast forward to now and this idea is back up for discussion,

Full House wants to work with Indiana legislators to ensure a fair and competitive process in regards to a Terre Haute casino.

We asked the vice president of Full House what he means by this.

"I think there was a lot of acceptance that Terre Haute is the right place for a new casino in Indiana, and they want to see competition for that opportunity, and we came back last year and said that we are open to competition," Alex Stolyar said.

Last week, Spectacle Entertainment bought two casinos in Gary.

Local businessman, Greg Gibson, is a partner in Spectacle.

He hopes to see one of the Gary licenses moved to Terre Haute.

We asked Stolyar about what he thought.

"I'm sure he would welcome the competition as well. I mean, it's about what's best for Terre Haute. When you have multiple operators competing for a location, you're going to have a better casino and a better entertainment destination as a result," Stolyar said.

State Representative Alan Morrison said he expects the gaming bills to be filed this session, but it is too soon to tell how it is going to play out.