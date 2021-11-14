'it was cold out' Local veteran goes from homeless to helping homeless veterans this Veteran's Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In honor of Veteran's Day, one local organization is going to extremes to raise money and awareness for homeless veterans.

Reach services in Terre Haute is not only doing things a bit differently, they are even giving them a place to sleep along the way.

It may be cold out, but that is not stopping reach services from raising money for homeless veterans.

They are going to be spending the night outside in these tents, eating cold food and raising money for homeless veterans.

Donald Simmons remembers his time spent being homeless after serving in the air force.

"It's like, it was cold out, a couple years ago, and this place took me in, man. I mean, yes, I paid, but it's not all that. It's like...This place cares, man," said Simmons.

On this Veteran's Day, he could not be more grateful for groups that band together to support local veterans.

"I'm thankful for these people, very, very thankful," said Simmons.

One of those people who work to help Veteran's like Simmons is John Burke.

He is the supervisor of the Veteran's Department of Reach Services and an army veteran.

To say giving back to veterans like himself is rewarding may be an understatement.

"This is possibly the most rewarding thing I could possibly do, and being able to help my brothers and sisters in the services, it's probably the best thing that's ever happened to me," said Burke.

Operation Vanguard has been happening for eight years now.

It even inspired a once-homeless veteran like Donald Simmons.

He checked out the annual tradition for the first time this year and now is giving back to veterans in a position all too familiar to him.

"This is, it's an awesome feeling! Man, I give back a lot. I bleed it, sweat, tears, man. These people that cross these streets need us and your help," said Simmons.

From now through Sunday you can also give back.

You can stop by through Sunday and donate money, coats, hats and gloves.

If you are a veteran and struggling and need any help, pick up the phone and call reach services. Their number is 812-232-6305.