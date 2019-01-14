'...it makes me feel special.' Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday, students at Terre Haute South Vigo High School crowned a new queen.
Bailey Halloran is the 2019 Winter Homecoming Queen for South.
Bailey has down syndrome.
Bailey said it has always been one of her dreams to be homecoming queen...so her classmates nominated her.
"Special needs makes me feel happy being homecoming queen. I just want people to know who I am, to understand, so now I'm the homecoming queen and it makes me feel special," Bailey said.
Bailey is following in her mother's footsteps.
Patti Halloran was homecoming queen in 1982.
