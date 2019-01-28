Prisons across the Wabash Valley are in need of correctional officers

CARLISLE Ind. (WTHI)- You've probably seen posts on social media from correctional facilities needing officers.

Putnamville, Rockville and the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility are all accepting applications.

David Wence is the recruitment coordinator for the Wabash Valley Correctional facility.

He said more people are moving up, and that's creating these vacancies.

Brett Vaughn has worked at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility for more than three years.

During that time, a lot of things have changed including the faces in and out of the facility.

"We're at that mark now where all the people that started here are they're getting ready to retire. All the people who are coming in now and working hard, they're promoting and moving up that ladder," said Vaughn.

It's that advancement that has caused a need to fill new positions.

"We are always hiring new correctional officers. A correctional officer is pretty much a starting off point for somebody in a career with DOC, so we're constantly renewing those positions as they move throughout their career," said Vaughn.

Wence said without these correctional officers, other staff are working overtime to fill the spots.

He said other programs can also take a hit.

"A big part of working corrections is re-entry with the offenders going back into the community, so we use those officers to help with our re-entry programs like religious services, volunteer services, so our correctional officers are very important to that part of the function of corrections," said Vaughn.

Vaugnh said many people might overlook these jobs, but without correctional officers, public safety wouldn't be the same.

"By keeping everyone inside the fence safe whether it's staff or the offenders alike, and you know in every essence we try and escapes which again is public safety because we're keeping the incarcerated ones in here while keeping people safe on the outside," said Vaughn.

There are currently 12 open positions at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility.