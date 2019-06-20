'...if we aren't at the table where the decisions are being made, we are still segregated.' Local woman raises ownership questions over community center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman is raising questions about the ownership and operation of a local community center.

The Booker T. Washington Community Center is home to different organizations.

Tess Brooks-Stephens wants the center to be restored as the Hyte Center.

She presented the issue at the Terre Haute Parks Board Meeting on Wednesday.

The city owns the property and leases it.

Brooks-Stephens said the Hyte Board raised money to build the center and occupied it for many years.

That changed in June 2007.

A court ruling stated that the city and "Hyte" did not renew a lease agreement.

The ruling said the Hyte group refused to surrender the facility.

Brooks-Stephens said the Hyte board should have ownership and a say in what happens at the facility.

"We need to understand that segregation was just a short while ago, and even though we are no longer segregated visually if we aren't at the table where the decisions are being made, we are still segregated," Brooks-Stephens said.

We asked Brooks-Stephens who is on the Hyte Center board.

She would not reveal that information.

Parks leaders told News 10 they would look into the issue with the city's legal team.

The city attorney referred us to a 2008 court ruling on this issue that was in favor of the city. Click here to see that document, or see it below.