'I knew it was bad but I wasn't afraid'; Woman speaks out after recovering from COVID-19

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - You could say that Judy Kelsey is a tough person. In her days she traveled the world and even spent time behind the wheel of a big rig driving across the United States. And now she can say she is a survivor of COVID-19.

Kelsey has suffered from COPD for years. That meant when COVID-19 began to threaten the world she went on lockdown. Unfortunately, she still contracted the virus.

Kelsey says, "I went from not feeling well to a nurse saying keep your eyes open."

Kelsey was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital. She spent 14 days there.

Kelsey explains, "I didn't know bad from better. You know what I mean? It was just, it was all bad. But they made me as comfortable as possible you know?"

Doctors and nurses worked around the clock. But Kelsey says she knew things were getting bad when she was allowed, one visitor.

Kelsey says, "I knew it was bad but I wasn't afraid."

But Judy Kelsey was not done living.

Wednesday the Good Samaritan medical staff that saved her life escorted her out of the hospital.

Kelsey explains, "if it wasn't for the family I had there, as far as the nurses and the doctors and just the staff, they were just so wonderful to me. They couldn't do enough for me, you know what I mean?"

Kelsey is back to recovering at Ketchum Memorial Center in Odon Indiana.