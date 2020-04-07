OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Olney mayor Mark Lambird has asked residents in the community to make facemasks. He's hoping to get enough for all the residents in Richland county.

The goal is 20,000 masks. Laura Williams of Olney has begun to help get folks together to meet the demand. She says her group has already made over six hundred in just days. Williams believes it will only take a few weeks to get to their goal.

One of those helping is sixteen-year-old Mikaela Inskeep. When she was young Inskeep's grandmother helped her get into the craft. Now just days away from her birthday she is spending her time creating life-saving masks for her neighbors in Richland county.

Inskeep and her family have already put together 100 masks of their own.

Inskeep says, "It makes me feel good to be able to help because, I mean, I can't be a truck driver or other things like that. That people are doing that we really need. So I just thought it'd be a good way to serve."

To help contact Laura Williams at (618) 393-4004